Senator Bassey jailed 42years for money laundering – EFCC

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Court seating at Uyo, Akwa Ibom state has convicted and sentenced to 42 years imprisonment Albert Bassey, senator representing Akwa North East at the National Assembly on Thursday.

A statement issued by the Head of Media and Publicity, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren revealed that the court found guilty of six-count of money laundering preferred against him by the Commission.

He said,”Albert Bassey, senator representing Akwa Ibom North East at the National Assembly was today, December 1, 2022 convicted and sentenced to 42 years imprisonment by Justice Agatha Okeke of the Federal High, Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. The court found him guilty of six-count of money laundering preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“Senator Bassey was prosecuted by the anti-graft agency on allegation of receiving vehicle valued at N204 million as bribe from companies linked to one Olajide Omokore, a contractor who executed a N3billion contract for the Government of Akwa Ibom State whilst Senator Bassey was Commissioner for finance and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee.

“The offence contravenes Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and is punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

“One of the charges against the senator reads, “That you, Albert Bassey, whilst being the Commissioner for Finance, Akwa Ibom State and Chairman of Akwa Ibom State Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee, IMDLCC sometime in December 2012, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, indirectly took possession of a vehicle (Infinity QX 56 BP) valued at N45,000,000.00 at the instance of one Olajide Jones Omokore (whose companies had contracts with Akwa Ibom State Government at that material time), when you reasonably ought to have known that the said vehicle formed part of proceed of unlawful activity (to wit: corruption) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act”.

Uwujaren disclosed that upon arraignment, the senator pleaded not guilty to the charges setting the stage for his full trial.

According to him, In the course of trial EFCC called several witnesses and tendered documents that were admitted in evidence as exhibits.

“One of the witnesses, Ngunan Kakwagh, an investigator with the EFCC revealed how Olajide Omokore, a contractor, bought vehicles for Senator Albert after receiving N3bn contracts when he was Commissioner for Finance in Akwa Ibom State.

“Kakwagh, informed the court that the anti-graft agency traced about N3bn payments from the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee, to the accounts of Canwod Dredging Company Limited, Bay Atlantic Limited, Sahel Engineering, Power Nigeria Limited and Network Services Nigeria Limited – all linked to Omokore.

“My team further traced money from Omokore’s company account to the account of Skymit Limited, and when we invited Skymit to tell us the reasons for the money, we were told that it was for the purchase of vehicles.

“So, my investigation revealed that the accused, while he was the Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee, Omokore and his companies received monies from the Akwa Ibom State Government and the IMDLCC.

“Also, Omokore bought cars from Skymit Limited for the accused”, the witness added.

Uwujaren disclosed that the vehicles include Infinity QX 56 BP, valued at N45million; Toyota Land Cruiser V8 BP, valued at N40million; Range Rover, valued at N40million; Toyota Hiace, High Roof, valued at N27million; Toyota Hiace High Roof, valued at N16million and Toyota Hilux 4×4, valued at N36million.

He said the court on May 5, 2022 closed the case of the defence following the failure of the lead defence counsel, Kanu Agabi to continue the trial of the serving senator.

“Delivering judgment today, Justice Okeke held that the court was satisfied that the prosecution had proved the case against the defendant beyond reasonable doubt and convicted him as charged,” Uwujaren stated.