Senator Basheer Lado congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu

By Chimezie Godfrey

Senator Basheer Lado has congratulated the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima for this victory during the recent presidential election.

Lado who said this in a statement on Thursday, expressed optimism that the new government would usher in an era of renewed hope for Nigerians.

He said,”It is truly an era of renewed hope as Nigerians have voted a leader that is determined, decisive and dependable. A leader that understands that poverty is awful and he will push it away. We have stood for what’s right and the North has spoken.

“In Leadership, experience matters and In Tinubu and Shettima, Nigerians have experience they can trust. Their actions will speak louder, that I am sure of. Now, a better tomorrow is possible for our youths, and for all.

“I wish to congratulate the president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima for this victory. It is truly a win for common sense solutions and leadership with forwardness.

“I salute our gallant party leaders and members for running the long distance to victory. To millions of Nigerians I say this – The Tinubu I know seeks power not for his sake, but for the purpose of bringing a better life to Nigerians and re-building our country.

“Let his experience work for us.”