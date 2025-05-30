Senator Barau hails President Tinubu for assenting to Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo bill

By Haruna Salami

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assenting to the bill converting the Federal Polytechnic Kabo to Federal University of Science and Technology, Kabo, Kano State.

The correspondences of the President on the establishment of three universities in Kano, Akwa Ibom and Oyo states were read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio during Tuesday’s plenary.

The Deputy President of the Senate, who sponsored the bill on the conversion of the Federal Polytechnic Kabo to the Federal University of Science and Technology, said the development reflects the President’s relentless quest to improve access to higher education and to fast-track the development of the country by providing the necessary skills to Nigerian youths.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, described education as the “sine qua non for the development of all societies.

“As we all know, youths are the cornerstones of the development of all societies. The conversion of the Polytechnic to the University of Science and Technology aligns with global best practices. We have a large population of youths in this country, and in the contemporary world, human capital development is important in delivering a national economy and development.

“Globally, ICT and science-related disciplines, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and so on, are on the front burner. It’s through this kind of institution that we can train our youths in these fields”, he said.

He congratulated the Federal Polytechnic Kabo’s management, staff, students, and communities on this development.