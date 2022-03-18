Senator Anyim praises Late Senator Patrick Osakwe, says he was a committed patriot

By Chimezie Godfrey

Former President of the Senate and PDP 2023 frontline presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim has praised Late Senator Patrick Osakwe as a committed patriot.

In a letter addressed to the son of Late Sen Osakwe, Sir Chris I. Osakwe, Anyim said, “I can only imagine how painful this experience will be for you and your entire family.

“Sen Osakwe was a committed patriot. He was one of the strong voices in the 4th Senate that stood for the truth and defended the interest of ordinary Nigerians.

“As President of the Senate, l benefitted from the wisdom and maturity of Sen. Osakwe when we were faced with the challenges of bringing stability to the Senate and upholding the intergrity of the Legislative Arm of Government.”

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation went on to lament that “Nigerians will greatly miss Sen. Osakwe’s outstanding contributions to nation building.

It is my prayer that the good Lord will grant the soul of our distinguished Sen. Patrick Osakwe eternal rest in His bosom.

“May the Lord console, comfort and grant you and the rest of your family the strength to go through this difficult period”, Anyim further stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

