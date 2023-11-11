Senator Akpobolo to grace PEEF Conference 2023

By Chimezie Godfrey

As more and more distinguished participants, experts and professionals from all walks of life register for the forthcoming PEEF Annual Conference 2023, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Sen. Monday Okpobholo has joined the league.

In a webinar acknowledgement of his registration yesterday, November…., he will be expected as lead sector participant at the in person venue at the Palms Hotel in Abuja.

Hosted on the theme,”Accelerating Steel Sector Development in Nigeria – Achieving Zero Corruption in Procurement Management” the event will focus mainly on Ajaokuta Steel Development and Procurement Corruption management in Nigeria.

Already confirmed are the Honorable Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu who is to serve as Special Guest of Honour and to deliver the keynote address, Dr. Lola Mabogunje, an economist and member Board of Trustees of PEEF, to serve as session chair and the National Coordinator of Presidential Executive Order 5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofo among others.

The 7th PEEF Conference is coming on the heel of successful high-level editions since 2017.

