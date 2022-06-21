Senator Aduda emerges Minority Leader, as 3 APC senators dump party



By Haruna Salami

Senator Philip Aduda (FCT), has emerged the Senate Minority Leader following the resignation of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe who defected to All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA.



The emergence of Aduda was sequel to a letter to that effect from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP signed by its secretary, Sam Anyanwu.



The letter was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan during plenary on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Senator Chukwuka Utazi has become the Senate Minority Whip, the post Aduda was occupying before his elevation to the position of Minority Leader.



In another development, three senators of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC have dumped their party through separate letters which the Senate President read at plenary on Tuesday.They are Senators Ahmed Babba Kaita (Katsina North), Lawal Gumau (Bauchi South) and Francis Aleichem (Edo North).



While Senators Ahmed Babba Kaita and Francis Alimikhena joined the opposition PDP, Lawal Gumau joined New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP.



The senators cited marginalisation, injustice and lack of internal democracy as some of the reasons the dumped their former party.

