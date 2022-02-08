SPECIAL FEATURE: Senator Abdullahi Adamu: Profile In Continuing Service To His Country

By Ahmed Eza Mohammed

Nigeria’s political space has some quality personalities whose names have become very familiar across the length and breadth of the country. Some of them are renowned for varying accomplishments as they journey through life. One of the most outstanding names in contemporary Nigeria is Distinguished Senator Abdullahi Adamu from Nasarawa State.

Some remarkable facts are undeniable about Senator Abdullahi Adamu: Valour, intellect, reliability, integrity, selflessness and courage of conviction.These features have singled him out among his colleagues in the Senate and the qualities have endeared him to his people back home and those who have related with him across the nook and cranny of Nigeria. His political peers respect him for his dependability and wealth of experience which he deploys with uncommon wisdom.

It was therefore not surprising that his party, the All Progressives Congress,APC zeroed in on him and appointed Senator Adamu as Chairman of 9-Man National Reconciliation Committee. The task seemed like a job nobody was willing to take given the enormity of the challenge ahead. But Senator Adamu, being a man of vast experience embraced the assignment with equanimity. It was a mark of his competence that the committee has submitted an interim Report already.

The Reconciliation efforts are being carried out by what can effectively be tagged the 9-Wise Men of the Party. Adamu exhibited this gift of wisdom as he submitted the Interim Report. He announced that 47 petitions had been received by the Committee and added that more were being expected, meaning that the road to reconciliation remains open to aggrieved members.

It is important to capture what he told newsmen on this historic day of the submission of an interim report: “We have submitted our interim report. Like we said when presenting the report, that there is still work to be done. Reconciliation has always been work in progress. And we cannot pretend that we have taken care of every little thing that has come before us. But by the time the final report is ready, the anxieties of party men and women will hopefully be put to rest.

“I said until we submit the final report to the Caretaker Committee of the part we cannot in all honesty say we have completed our primary assignment .

For the party, the interim report is significant in more ways than many can imagine..As the party prepares for its national convention Senator Adamu’s Committee has given it a new lease of life by adding value to problem solving efforts of stakeholders. There is now the new realisation that indeed peace is possible.The party chiefs are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel.

It is worthy of note that after the submission of the Interim Report, people have been asking him to give an insight into their recommendations. However each time he is confronted with such requests, he replies: “We have submitted our report to the Caretaker Committee. And it was not part of our mandate, to make public our recommendations.”

Party insiders marvel over a critical point: which is the fact that Adamu, who is heading this committee is doing all this without expecting anything as reward in return.He is the epitome of selflessness.

In fact those watching his well considered positions at critical junctures in the senate recall that he has been an ardent supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari and this administration without being hostile to those who hold alternative views on issues.

He states his positions clearly on issues and has always taken positions in line with the National Interest and high patriotic value. That is Senator Adamu, the Chairman of Senate Committee on Agriculture.

In truth, he came to the Senate as a well-known national figure with a rich reservoir of political knowledge after Serving as Governor of Nassarawa State for two terms. His foresight and compassion for his people are well known.The Senator’s landmark achievements while serving as Governor have registered his name in Gold in the State.No achievement can be more ennobling than the founding of Nassarawa State University , a Citadel of Learning that has alreadbecome a recognizable brand in the midst of Nigeria’s Ivory Towers.

It came as no surprise that since the submission of the interim report, the media has been insisting on knowing his position on the National Chairmanship of the Party. Remarkably, Senator Adamu has refused to be drawn into such discussions.He his insistent on working for the stability of the party and the success of the Caretaker Committee.He has also been calling on all and sundry to ensure solid support for the caretaker committee to deliver on its mandate.He is full of appreciation to members of the National Reconciliation Committee for their individual and collective sense of unity of purpose from the beginning up to this point in time.

