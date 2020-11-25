Senator Abbo dumps PDP for APC

Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District, Ishaku Elisha Abbo has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.
The letter reads: “I write to formally inform you sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.
“This is as a result of the mismanagement of PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state PDP and rPDP.
“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.
“The journey may be long, but we are on the right track as I strongly believe that by the end of the tenure of Mr. President, Nigeria will be a better place.
“My Senate President Sir, it is worthy of note that in the history of Nigeria’s Nascent democracy, specifically from 1999 till date, no President has paid attention to the welfare of Nigerian citizens like President Muhamadu Buhari”, he concluded.
Senate President, haven read his letter, Abbo was welcomed by the APC Senators and was immediately relocated to the majority row in the Chambers.
