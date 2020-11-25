Senator Abbo dumps PDP for APC

The letter reads: “I write to formally inform you sir, the Senate and indeed Nigerians of my defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“This is as a result of the mismanagement of PDP by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in Adamawa State which led to the crisis in the party that in turn led to the polarization of the party in the state PDP and rPDP.

“Today I join the APC and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhamadu Buhari to build the Nigeria of our dreams.