Senate’ll ensure adequate utilisation of TETFund funds – Committee

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), says it will carry out thorough oversight of the Fund with a view to ensuring adequate utilisation of funds accrued.

Chairman of the Committee Sen. Muntari Dandutse (APC-Katsina) made this known during the maiden meeting of the committee held in Abuja on Thursday.

Dandutse said that the committee would also ensure that the Fund operated efficiently, transparently and effectively to maximise its positive impact.

“Our tertiary institutions are the crucibles of knowledge and the launch pads of progress where future leaders, innovators and professionals are molded.

“These institutions need our unwavering support to thrive and adapt to the evolving needs of our society.

“The TETFund, with its mandate to provide intervention funds to these institutions, plays pivotal role in advancing education, research and infrastructural development.

“We will seek resources for the upliftment of infrastructural decay in tertiary institutions. There are lots of donors and agencies aside TETFund. So we will ensure that the fund at TETFund are utilised,” he said

The lawmaker further said that in the coming days and months, the committee would delve into the complex issues facing tertiary institutions and TETFund.

According to him, we will listen to experts, stakeholders and the voices of the people we serve.

“We will work diligently to draft legislation, propose policies and oversee the allocation of resources to address these challenges.”

Similarly, the Senate Minority Leader, Simon Mwadkwon (PDP-Plateau) said that it was a known fact that there were agitations in tertiary institutions.

Mwadkwom however said that the committee would ensure that something was done to move the education system forward.

“As members of this committee, we should do something possible to help the education system move forward.”

In the same vein, Sen. Neda Imasuen (LP-Edo) said that the education system had so deteriorated, and therefore called for efforts to tackle the decay.

“As we interact with these universities, we should not forget to bring to the fore, the issues of the effect of hard drugs on our youths in various institutions.”(NAN)

