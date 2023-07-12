Senate urges Tinubu to use his ECOWAS Chairmanship for peace, security of Nigeria, region

…..says lost glory of Nigerian passport must be restored

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has urged President Bola Tinubu to used his position as the Chairman of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to address the insecurity in the country and the region.

The upper chamber also urged the President to use the position to endure the lost glory of Nigeria’s green passport is restored.

It resolved to join other Heads of Government of ECOWAS member states and in particular parliaments of member states of ECOWAS to congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the Chairman of ECOWAS at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

This resolution followed the adoption of a motion on “Congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)”, sponsored by Senator Barau Jibrin, Deputy Senate President and co-sponsored by the Senate President and the entire leadership of the Senate.

Barau noted with great felicitations, the emergence of the President and Commander in-chief of Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, GCFR as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the recently concluded 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held in Bissau, capital of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

He observed that by clinching this influential and strategic position on his very first participation at such high level meeting of ECOWAS barely 2 months after his inauguration as President, the sub-regional body has reposed great confidence in the leadership qualities of President Bola Tinubu and reaffirmed Nigeria’s role on the African continent generally and the sub-region in particular.

“Delighted that as the Chairman of ECOWAS, President Bola Tinubu is in a strategic and vantage position to uphold ECOWAS protocol which is to promotion of peace and conflict resolution within the West African Sub-region, promote democracy and good governance, strengthen collective response to security threats within the sub-region, and generally foster economic cooperation amongst ECOWAS member states.

“Felicitate with all Nigerians, friends and allies of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on this great honour and privilege position of Chairman of ECOWAS clinched by President Bola Tinubu recently.

“Observes that as a master strategist, mobilizer and globally respected politician, ECOWAS is blessed to have him in the position of Chairman and his wealth of experience will be brought to bear on the implementation of policies of ECOWAS to bring lasting peace and economic prosperity within the west African sub-region;

“Notes that the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the Chairman of ECOWAS is a testimony of his avowed commitment to good governance promised Nigeria which the policies and decisions taken so far are yielding results and beginning to reposition our economy; and

The Kano North senator said since the establishment of ECOWAS in 1975, Nigeria has played key leadership roles particularly in the promotion of sub-regional security, defence to democracy and human rights, economic integration and collective response to security within the sub-region and ECOWAS is even better placed under the chairmanship of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR in the discharge of the above mandates amongst others.

Contributing to the motion, which received overwhelming support of both majority and minority members of the Senate, Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North) said the call to lead ECOWAS was additional responsibility on President Tinubu and urged him to live up to the expectations of Nigerians living in village who need security coupled with that of ECOWAS.

Senator Orji Kalu (Abia North) said “I’m happy that Tinubu is made Chairman of ECOWAS at this time that some countries are banning Nigerian passport”, adding Tinubu should use his position to solve that problem and later rise to become African Union (AU) Chairman.

Senator Sani Musa (Niger East) said the motion has come at the right time when Tinubu said “Nigeria has come back”.

Immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan said Nigeria has cause to celebrate that “our President is ECOWAS Chairman” adding that they have to make the Senate effective to support the President.

Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) added to the statement that Nigeria is back. “For me it’s not occupying office that matters, but what you do with that office, adding that “Nigerian green passport must be respected”.

Senator Titus Zam (Benue North West) said the position of our President has put him in a good place to look at our borders with neighbouring countries and block those causing problems in Nigeria, “but are not from Nigeria”.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who is a co-sponsor of the motion said “its uncommon to make someone who attended a meeting for the first time chairman”.

