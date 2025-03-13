Senate urges swift military action to restore order in Benue’s Gwer-West

The Senate has called on the federal government to urgently deploy security forces to restore law and order in Gwer-West Local Government Area of Benue State following a violent attack by armed assailants.

By Haruna Salami

The Senate resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Titus Zam Tartenger (Benue North-West), which was raised in response to the March 10, 2025, invasion of Gyaruwa community by suspected bandits masquerading as herders. The attack resulted in the tragic killing of four individuals.

As a result of that, local youths took to the streets in violent protests, expressing frustration over what they described as the government’s failure to protect them.

Senator Zam noted that the demonstration quickly escalated, leading to the burning of the Gwer-West Local Government Secretariat, the palace of the paramount ruler, his own private residence, and the homes of other prominent figures in the community.

He expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Benue, emphasizing that he has consistently advocated for improved security measures.

He recalled his previous motions and bills addressing the crisis, including the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill, which is still awaiting a public hearing.

The senator lamented that, while the Benue State House of Assembly had enacted the Open Grazing Prohibition Law, its enforcement remains weak under the current administration.

He argued that this failure has exposed federal lawmakers from the state to undue pressure and criticism from their constituents, while also emboldening criminal elements to continue their attacks.

“The inability of the Benue State government to enforce the anti-open grazing law has worsened insecurity in the state, leaving our people vulnerable and making members of the National Assembly scapegoats in the eyes of the public,” he said.

The Senate further warned that continuous attacks on Gyaruwa and surrounding communities would have devastating consequences for food production and agricultural activities in the region. Given Benue State’s reputation as Nigeria’s “food basket,” disruptions in farming could jeopardize food security and livelihoods for thousands of people.

Following deliberations, the Senate resolved to “Urge security agencies to swiftly restore law and order in Gwer-West Local Government.

“Call on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to affected communities.

“Advise the Federal Government to collaborate with the Benue State Government to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

“Mandate the Senate Committee on Agriculture to visit Gwer-West Local Government for a first-hand assessment of the crisis, express sympathy to affected families, and expedite action on the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill for its quick passage into law.”

“Observe a minute of silence in honour of those killed in the attack”.