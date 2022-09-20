Senate urges security agencies to submit findings on Ifeanyi Uba attack in 2 weeks

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at its plenary on Tuesday has directed the Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to carry out comprehensive investigations into the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Uba (Anambra South) with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

The upper chamber also mandated those relevant security agencies to report their findings on the attack to its committees on National Security and Intelligence as well as that on Police Affairs within two weeks.

These resolutions were sequel to a motion moved by Senator Uche Liliana Ekwunife (Anambra Centra) who noted with deep concern the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra State.

Ekwunife further “noted with sadness that the attack on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah led to the gruesome killing of two of his long serving Personal Aides and two mobile Police personnel who lost their precious lives in the unfortunate attack.

“Concerned that the killings, maiming and wanton destruction of lives have now become a recurring decimal in the South east where unknown gunmen terrorize citizens on a regular basis.

The Anambra Central senator recalled that “Hon. Okechukwu Okoye (Okey di Okay); a s8erving lawmaker in the Anambra State House of Assembly was recently kidnapped, murdered and gruesomely beheaded. Till date, no arrest or report has been made in connection with this dastardly killing.

“Worried that these attacks by armed men have continued in the South-east despite repeated government assurance to address this pervasive security crisis.

She was worried that if the Federal Government does not intervene urgently, “these heinous and barbaric killings may continue, thereby subjecting the people of Anambra State to untold fear and hardship”.

The Senate therefore observed a minute silence in honour of the victims that lost their lives in the unfortunate attack”.

