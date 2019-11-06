Senate urges NAPTIP to set up task forces to end modern slavery

The Senate on Wednesday urged the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to set up State Task Forces to cub modern slavery and child trafficking in Kaduna and other parts of the country.

The call is sequel to a motion by Sen. Sani Uba (APC- Kaduna) and 13 other senators on the urgent need to address prevalence of Modern slavery in Nigeria.

Moving the motion at plenary, Uba said 300 persons including 77 children were discovered by the police in chains on Sept. 26 in Rigasa, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He said 147 persons comprising children were also rescued from an illegal religious rehabilitation centre on Oct. 19.

According to him, 11 persons were rescued from two unauthorized rehabilitation centres in Zaria, Kaduna on Oct. 22.

He said apart from the scars inflicted on the bodies of some of the victims, some had been sexually abused, while three people died in custody.

He said that the Global Slavery Index (GSI) 2018 indicated that the population of people in slavery in Nigeria was 1,384,000.

Uba said the major causes of modern slavery in Nigeria was the prevalence of poverty which ignited the pull factors of high level of illiteracy, ignorance, joblessness and poor living standards.

The lawmaker said the NAPTIP was established to prevent, protect, prosecute and partner with regional and international organisation to eliminate the cause of modern slavery.

He said the slow judicial processes and insufficient funding to cover NAPTIP’s activities had hindered the ability of anti-trafficking agencies to implement legislation, arrest and prosecution of traffickers.

Uba expressed concern that Nigeria may not attain the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, passed by member States in 2015 on eradication of forced labour, modern slavery and end child labour by 2030.

The Senate further urged the Federal Ministry of Humanitarianism Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Developments, NAPTIP to intensify surveillance to cub modern slavery.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Health to provide relief materials and other necessary supports for the victims of modern slavery.

The Senate further urged its Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), NAPTIP, Nigerian Police Force,(NPF), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) other agencies to set up a joint technical team.

The team according to the resolution of Senate would promote inter agency cooperation, deepen synergy for intelligence sharing to eradicate modern slavery human trafficking and end child labour by 2030.

The Senate further urged the Inspector General of Police to ensure the NPF adhered to global best practice by discouraging parade of victims of modern slavery.

The Senate also called for increased budgetary allocation for NAPTIP to aid the agency in preventing and eliminating modern slavery in Nigeria.(NAN)