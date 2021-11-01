Senate urges Health Minister to reappear on Tuesday for budget defence

The Senate has urged Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health to reappear on Tuesday to present his ministry’ score card 2021 and the 2022 budget.


Sen. Oloriegbe,the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said when the Minister appeared before the committee for on Monday.


Oloriegbe sought detailed explanation from Minister on disbursement and utilisation of funds to the ministry of programmes in 2021.


said that the decision hinged on non provision of information on disbursement and utilisation of funds and multilateral grants programmes in the health sector from 2018 to 2021 in the country.


“We are paying interest loans and needs to get the minister to know the loans are utilised on projects in the health sector.
“We need the information on expenditure of donor fund,” said.(NAN)

