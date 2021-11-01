Senate urges Health Minister to reappear on Tuesday for budget defence

The Senate has urged Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of Health to reappear on Tuesday to present his ministry’s score card for 2021 and the 2022 budget.



Sen.Ibrahim Oloriegbe,the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health, said this when the Minister appeared before the committee for budget defence on Monday.



Oloriegbe sought for detailed explanation from Minister on disbursement and utilisation of funds released to the ministry for execution of programmes in 2021.



He said that the decision was hinged on non provision of required information on disbursement and utilisation of funds and multilateral grants for programmes in the health sector from 2018 to 2021 in the country.



“We are paying interest for loans and needs to get the minister to know how the loans are utilised on projects in the health sector.

“We need the information on expenditure of donor fund,” he said.(NAN)

