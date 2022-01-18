Senate urges FG to immortalise Shonekan

Senate has urged the Federal Government to immortalise Chief Ernest Shonekan, former Head of Interim National Government, who died on Jan.11.

Senate resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion by Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (APC- Kebbi).

Presenting the motion, Yahaya noted with grief the demise of Shonekan on Jan .11 at the age of 85.

He said Shonekan, an indigene of Ogun, was a British trained lawyer, consummate administrator, renowned industrialist, a seasoned businessman and politician.

He said the deceased served as the Head of Interim National Government from Aug. 26 1993 to Nov 17, 1993.

He said that three months into his administration, Shonekan was overthrown in a palace coup by late Gen. Sani Abacha on Nov.17,1993.

He said that although Shonakan served briefly, his contributions to national development were worthy of note in the annals of Nigeria.

Yahaya said in 1994, Shonekan founded the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, (NESG) an advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of the Nigerian economy.

He said that Shonekan, thereafter featured prominently as a cherished leader and a respected elder statesman, who epitomised service to humanity and the nation.

He said that the deceased was a selfless Nigerian, who dedicated his life to the growth and stability of the country as evidenced in his public and private life.

The President of Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, while paying tribute to Shonekan, said the elder statesman was a symbol of unity who unified the nation during his short time as Head of Interim National Government.

Lawan said the nation needed more of his kinds to further make Nigeria better.

The Senate thereafter, observed one minute silence in honour of the deceased and resolved to send a delegation to condole with his family, the government and people of Ogun.(NAN)

