Senate urges FG to declare suspected terrorists’ leaders wanted

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to declare all suspected leaders of terrorists in the country wanted.



This followed the adoption of a motion by Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC-Kebbi) and co-sponsored by 12 other senators during plenary on Wednesday.



The motion was entitled; “Urgent need to surmount all kinds of kidnappings, banditry and related security challenges in Wasagu-Danko, Sakaba, and Yauri Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kebbi”.



Presenting the motion, Na’Allah said that it was no longer news that the bandits were moving in hundreds in the areas terrorising the people.



“The bandits have been reportedly laying siege around Yar-kuka, Morai, Dankade to Wadako and recently in Bena where 20 people were abducted.”



He said that if urgent steps were not taken, the peace-loving communities may be forced to resort to self-defense by acquiring arms and ammunition.



Contributing Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC-Kebbi) said that the acquisition of 12 Super Tucano jets by the federal was supposed to help flush out the bandits from their hideous.



“Recently, we purchased Tucano Aircraft which can be used to move out the bandits.



“It has the ability to trace the movement of these bandits. If they are rustling cows, I wonder how they move them without being detected.



“I urge security forces to intensify efforts to stop banditry in the state.”



Also, Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger) said that bandits and other criminals were causing havoc in communities in many states.



“The security situation is becoming alarming not only in Kebbi but in surrounding states like Niger.



“Human beings are lost every day, and we enjoin to stand up and do one-minute silence.



“Apart from calling on security agencies to intensify efforts in the fight against insecurity, leaders should fear God,” he said.



In his remarks, President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan said; “let us never be discouraged because sometimes we fill why we are doing this when nothing is happening.



“There is a limit to what we can do, but we must do what we are supposed to do well.



“We can only do oversight to put pressure, but we can’t execute. We can’t command anyone to go anywhere, but what we do here is very significant.



“We should continue to debate it and follow on with some actions.



“We have approved significant resources, funds recently in both the Supplementary Budget of 2021 and the Appropriation Act of 2022 for armed forces and other security agencies.



“The time has come for all security and defense-related committees to an oversight on the releases of funds to these agencies”.



The upper chamber called on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct massive military and other security agencies deployment to the areas to conduct rigorous operation to bring to an end banditry and other crimes in the affected LGAs.



It equally urged the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide relief materials to the affected areas.



The Senate also urged all relevant agencies, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), and private philanthropists to assist victims of violence and humanitarian disasters in the areas. (NAN)

