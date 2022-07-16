Senate: Uba Sani tops list of overall best, top ten on bills productivity index

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Senator representing the Kaduna Central Constituency, Malam Uba Sani has emerged tops on the list of Senate’s Overall Best, Top Ten on Bills Productivity Index.

Uba Sani, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate in the state was also named “Top Performer on Bills Sponsorship for North-West Geopolitical Zone” at the Most Valuable Parliamentarians (MVP) Hall of Fame Awards organized by ORDERPAPER NIGERIA.

ORDERPAPER NIGERIA, an independent, reputable and widely recognized organization is focused on monitoring the legislative activities of the National Assembly for effective service delivery to citizens.

Acknowledging these accomplishments, Uba Sani who was delighted at the cheery news that he emerged “Overall Best, Top Ten on Bills Productivity Index”, noted that the awards clearly show that his impactful legislative interventions have not gone unnoticed.

“Civil society organizations focused on the legislature have been alive to their watchdog responsibilities. I am deeply inspired and further encouraged by this recognition.

“I will redouble my efforts to ensure that I come up with more bills that will contribute to our economic revival and stabilization efforts, security and political stability.”

He however said the awards would not have been possible without the support of the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial Zone.

“They not only gave me their mandate but have contributed immensely to our enviable legislative achievements. I thank OrderPaper for finding me worthy of this recognition. Keep up the good work,” Uba Sani said.

