Senate to screen Buhari’s ministerial nominees on  June 29

By Kingsley Okoye

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, on Wednesday said that the Senate would on June 29, screen for confirmation, the seven nominees of President Muhammadu Buhari for ministerial appointment.Lawan made the announcement before Senate adjourned plenary to June 28.“

The ministerial nominees will be screened on Wednesday next week,” he said.President Buhari, in a letter dated 15th June, 2022, requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of seven ministerial nominees.Buhari had said that the request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The nominees for confirmation include, Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh (Abia), Umana Okon Umana – (Akwa Ibom) Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- (Ebonyi) and Goodluck Nanah Opiah ( Imo)Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub (Kano) Ademola Adewole Adegoroye (Ondo)and Odum Udi ( Rivers).(NAN)

