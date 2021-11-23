Senate to pass 2022 Appropriation Bill Dec. 14

The 2022 Appropriation Bill will be passed on Dec. 14, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said.

Lawan, who made the announcement during plenary on Tuesday said that this was to enable the upper chamber maintain the January to December budget cycle.

He said that it was essential for the senate to stick to its timetable otherwise “they may run into serious problems”.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be the last day for the budget defense by sub-committees of the appropriation committee before the Committee on Appropriation.

“And it is very essential to stick to our timetable otherwise, we may run into very serious problem with our time for the budget to be considered and passed by Dec.14.

“It is gladdening that all our committees have finished their budget defense with Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) as products by this senate.”

Lawan, while noting however that there was delay on the part of other committees, urged them to work expeditiously to meet up with the scheduled date.

“We have a little bit of delay. We are behind schedule with some of our committees. So I’m sure those committees that should have appeared before the Committee on Appropriation but could not; may have had some challenges with getting some details from the MDAs.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday), no matter what, they have to conclude with the budget defense by the sub-committees before the Committee on Appropriation.

“I’m sure that our committees will be able to appear before the Committee on Appropriation by Wednesday and I will also urge that the Committee on Appropriation to make itself available to our sub-committees.

“At least, we have up to the weekend to conclude on the work of defense by the sub-committees before the Appropriation Committee so that it is able to also work, compile the document for us to work with when we come to the next segment of budget processing, we lay it for consideration and passage.” (NAN)

