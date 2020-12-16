Senate to pass 2021 budget on Monday

By Haruna Salami
The Senate has resolved to hold a special session Monday next week to consider and pass the 2021 Appropriation Act.
Report of the Committee on Appropriation was slated on the Order Paper to be laid by its Chairman, Senator Barau Jibrin Wednesday, but that did not happen.
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan then announced to his colleagues that the Senate will hold a special session Monday to consider and pass the Appropriation Bill on Monday, December 21, 2020.
According to Lawan, this is to ensure that the country maintains the January – December budgetary cycle.
