Senate to investigate Okpai Independent Power Plant 

The Senate has mandated its Committee on Power to undertake a holistic investigation of Okpai Independent Power Plant to unravel why the N4.2 billion contract awarded by TCN in 2021 for the construction of a 132KV Double Circuit Transmission Line has not been executed.

This was sequel to a motion on “Need to address the unexplained delay in Electricity Step-Down of Okpai Independent Power Plant” sponsored by Senator Ned Nwoko (Delta North).

The Senate further noted that Okpai Independent Power Plant has earned a reputation as the most consistent power plant in the country and to enhance its electricity supply, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) awarded a contract worth approximately 4.2 Billion Naira in 2021 for the construction of a 132KV Double Circuit Transmission Line.

Unfortunately, to date, there have been unexplained delays in executing the contract project.

Contributing to the motion, Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North) called for a holistic review of the whole privatisation of power sector, adding that “piece meal approach to deal with specific failure will not suffice”.

“I will suggest that this Senate may find the courage to call on Mr. President to review the entire privatisation exercise and all the transactions that have taken place such that individuals are making money and their companies are poor”.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said there is a lot of sabotage in the power sector. He gave example of how Nigerian officials ask manufacturers of power equipment to just supply while Nigerians will install instead of the standard practice where the manufacturer ls supply, install, run and handover.

He said this attitude of Nigerians made him to ask the German ambassador to Nigeria on a courtesy visit to him to intervene Incase of Siemens projects.

He wondered “how can you ask someone to supply equipment that you know nothing about and say Nigerians will install them, adding “there is quagmire in the power sector as we sabotage the system”.

The upper chamber also urged the Federal Ministry of Power and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to take action to improve the distribution of electricity from the Okpai Independent Power Plant, ensuring it benefits the Delta North Senatorial District.

By Haruna Salami