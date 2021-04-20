The Senate on Tuesday mandated its standing Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to investigate the alleged assault on a security guard, Clement Sargwak.

The assault was allegedly committed by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, at Banex Plaza, Wuse II, Abuja.

Sagwak, had petitioned the Senate through his Sen. Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North).

President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan asked the Committee on Ethics and privileges headed by Sen. Ayo Akinyelure to investigate the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Senate investigation was premised on the fact that the petitioner was yet to seek redress in Court.

Earlier presenting the petition at plenary, Gyang said the petitioner was seeking for justice, given the assault on him by the Tribunal Judge, while carrying out his duty.

Gyang said the petitioner alleged Umar assaulted him, asked him to kneel down and also slapped him. (NAN)

