Senate to investigate CCT Chairman for alleged assault on security guard

April 20, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Politics, Project 0



Senate mandated its standing Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to alleged assault on a security guard, Clement Sargwak.

assault was allegedly committed by Chairman Code Conduct (CCT), Danladi Umar, at Banex Plaza, Wuse II, Abuja.

Sagwak, had petitioned  Senate through Sen. Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North).

President the Senate Ahmed Lawan the Committee on Ethics and privileges headed by Sen. Ayo Akinyelure to the matter and report back in four weeks.

The Senate investigation was premised on the fact that the petitioner was yet to seek   redress in Court.

Earlier presenting the petition at plenary, Gyang said the petitioner was for justice, given the assault on him by the Judge, while carrying out duty.

Gyang said the petitioner alleged Umar assaulted him, him to kneel down and also slapped him. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,