Senate to immortalize Late Olubadan with Committee Room

The Senate has resolved to name one of its Committee rooms after the Late Olubadan of Ibadan Land, Oba Lekan Balogun.

Oba Lekan Balogun died on Friday, March 15, 2024 at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan at age 81 after a brief illness, two years after ascending the throne on March 11, 2022.

Senate’s resolution on immortalization of the late monarch was sequel to a motion sponsored to that effect by Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun Ali (APC Oyo South) on Wednesday.

Senator Ali in his motion, informed the Senate that the late Olubadan was “a leader per excellence and community developer and service-driven politician which culminated into his election as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2003”.

“The late Olubadan was a man of peace and custodian of culture and values of the Yoruba people”, he added.

The two other Senators from Oyo State, Yinus Akintunde (Oyo Central) and Addulfai Buhari (Oyo North) also contributed to debate on the motion by informing the Senate on how the late monarch impacted positively on the lives of those who came across him while alive.

Specifically, Senator Buhari said the book written by the late monarch titled : “Arrogance of Power”, given him in 2003 when he won election into the House of Representatives has helped him a lot, not to get disconnected from people who elected him into National Assembly over the years .

The Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP Benue South ) also eulogized the virtues of the late monarch in his contribution to the motion.

The Senate accordingly, after debates on the motion, adopted all the prayers sought for as resolutions, one of which is to immortalize the late monarch by naming one of the Senate Committees rooms after him.

It also accordingly held a minute silence in honour of the late Olubadan.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged Senator Abdulfatai Buhari to make available copies of “Arrogance of Power”, authored by the deceased, to all senators in guiding them aright at all times.

