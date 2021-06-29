Senate to consider 2021 Supplementary Budget of N895.8bn on Wednesday

Senate will on consider 2021 of N895.8 billion.

President of Senate, saidd this in his remarks on a Point of raised by Chairman, on Appropriations, Sen. Jibrin Barau during plenary on Tuesday.

Barau had raised Point of 43 of Senate Standing Rules, seeking for more time to submit report on “A Supplementary for an Act to authorise issue from the Consolidated Fund of the Federation the total sum of N895, 842, 465, 917.

“We were given the mandate to submit the report today (Tuesday).

“I want to inform this distinguished Senate that we started work on the . We discovered that we needed more time because we feel we must meet the minimum standard set out by the rules of this Senate in processing the .’’

According to him, the time we expect we will be able to do this is this week, and then our report submitted on Tuesday next week.

“I appeal to this distinguished Senate to permit us to submit our report on Tuesday next week.’’

President of the Senate while interjecting said, “chairman, you will not today.

“This is a very straightforward request. So it doesn’t need two weeks working on it. And you remember, we a lineup of so many important bills to consider in this Senate.

“So you have today. You lay tomorrow, we receive tomorrow, please. Because I am sure you had the entire weekend from , almost six days. That should be enough. These are just two sectors.

“It is not a complicated thing. So you don’t need up to Tuesday next week. So you submit tomorrow () please,’’ Lawan said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that A Supplementary for an Act to authorise the issue from the Consolidated Fund of the Federation, the total sum of N895, 842, 465, 917 on June 23, scaled second reading in the Senate.

President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari had sent a request for to the upper in a bid to help fight insecurity and purchase vaccines in tackling the COVID- 19 pandemic. (NAN)

