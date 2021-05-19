Senate to begin public hearing on Constitution review on May 26

The Senate says it plans hold public hearing across the country on review of 1999 Constitution from May 26 May 27.

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Chairman, Senate Constitution Review Committee, said this in a letter addressed Senate President Ahmed and read at plenary on Wednesday.

Omo-Agege said the public hearing would hold in two centres in of the six geo zones of the country.

He said the centres were -North-Central with two -centres in and .

Omo-Agege said the centre was made up of Plateau, Nasarawa and Benue,  with Sen. (APC- Nasarawa) as its Chairman, while the centre  has , Kwara, Kogi and FCT and be Chaired by Sen. Sabi (APC-).

“The North-East has Bauchi centre, made up of Yobe and Borno and its Chairman is Sen. Abubakar Kyari (APC -Borno),while the second centre has Gombe, Taraba and Adamawa and has Sen. Goje Danjuma (APC- Gombe) as its Chairman.

“The North-West has Kaduna Centre made up of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and Katsina states and has Sen. Kabiru Gaya (APC-Kano) as Chairman, while Sokoto centre includes Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states and has Sen. Alero (APC-Kebbi) as Chairman.

“The South-East zone, which has Owerri centre with and Abia states has Sen. Orji-Uzor Kalu (APC-Abia) as Chairman, while Enugu centre has  Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states and has Sen. Ike Ekweremadu(PDP-Enugu)as its Chairman.

“The South-South zone has Asaba centre consisting of Delta,  Edo and Bayelsa states and has Sen. James Manager (PDP-Delta) as its Chairman, while the Port Harcourt centre  has , Akwa-Ibom and Cross- and its Chairman is Sen. Berty Apiafi (PDP-).

“The South-West has Lagos centre made up of Lagos, Oyo and Ogun with Sen. Oluremi Tinubu (APC- Lagos) as its Chairman, while Akure centre has Ondo, Osun and states and Sen. Ajayi Boroffice (APC-Ondo) is the Chairman,” he said.

urged Nigerians who had agitations worthy of  presentation to present such at the  public hearing, saying that it was an opportunity for Nigerians to visit centres nearest to .He said the National Assembly was open and do not have any pre-determined position on any of the issues to be addressed in the constitution review.(NAN)

