Senate to ban use of generating sets

By Haruna Salami

A bill seeking to ban use of generating set, Generating Set (Prohibition/Ban) Bill passed first reading at the Senate Wednesday.

The bill was Sponsored by Senator Bima Muhammad Enagi from Niger south.

Nigeria relies heavily on the use of generators for businesses and households for electricity supply and even in government institutions.

One can only imagine what will happen if the bill becomes law as successive government’s in Nigeria have not been able to fulfil their promises to provide uninterrupted power to the citizens