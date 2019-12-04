Senate tells FG to implement provisions of Disability Act

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to fully implement the provisions of the Discriminaton against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

It also urged the Ministry of Works and Housing and other government agencies involved in infrastructure and public buildings to adopt codes and standards that were user friendly to Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The call followed the presentation of a motion sponsored by Sen. Istifanus Gyang (PDP-Plateau North) during Wednesday’s plenary.

The motion is entitled “International Day of Persons With Disabilities and the State of Persons With Disabilities in Nigeria”.

Every December 3 is celebrated as International Day of Persons With Disabilities.

The observance of the day is intended to promote global awareness and understanding of disability issues and mobilise support for the dignity, rights and well being of PLWDs.

Moving the motion, Gyang said that the observance of the day sought to increase awareness of gains to be derived from the integration and mainstreaming of disabilities in every aspect of human endeavour.

“While Nigeria ratified the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of People With Disabilities (CRPD) in 2007 and its Optional Protocol in 2010, it was only on Jan. 23, 2019, that President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

” This followed nine years of relentless advocacy by disability rights groups and activists,” he said.

The lawmaker further said that with the law in place, PLWDs were still challenged by accessibility and participation in Nigeria.

He, however, said that the day served as an opportunity for the nation to celebrate and applaud the role and contribution of persons with disabilities in nation building in all sectors, especially in the oara-Olympic sports.

After a voice vote by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, the resolutions were unanimously adopted by the senators.(NAN)