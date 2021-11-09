Senate tasks I-G on missing journalist

The Senate has charged the Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Alkali Baba to investigate the circumstances leading to the disappearance Mr Tordue Salem, an Abuja based vanguard journalist.

This followed the adoption of a point of order by Sen.Orker-Jev Emmanuel Yisa (Benue- North) during Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja.

Citing order 42 and 52 of the Senate Rules, Yisa noted that Salem, before his disappearance, was a journalist with the Vanguard newspaper covering the House of Representatives.

“On Oct. 13 between 8-9p.m, Salem went missing and all phone contact with him ceased,” he said.

He said that efforts by his family, friends and colleagues to trace his where about proved abortive.

He, however, expressed optimism that with the intervention of the Senate, might persuade the police to get to the root of the matter.(NAN)

