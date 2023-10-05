Senate takes drastic measures against refusal to treat gunshots, other emergency cases

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has summoned the Honourable Minister of Health and the Inspector-General of Police to appear before the Joint Committee on Health and Police Affairs to brief the Committee on the non-compliance with the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017; and mandated the Committees on Health, Police Affairs and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

The resolution was based on a motion on “Persistent Denial of Treatment and Care to Victims of Gunshot Wounds and other Emergencies: Urgent Need to Ensure Compliance with the Provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act, 2017 moved by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong (Cross River South).

Senator Ekpenyong was sad that one Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of “one chance” who was pushed out a moving vehicle in Abuja who was rushed to Maitama District Hospital, Abuja was left to bleed to death because the hospital was insisting on Police report before she could be attended to.

Ekpenyong’s motion stated thus:

“Worried that even within the Federal Capital Territory, hospitals continue to demand for police report before victims are attended to, with an embarrassing report of the death of Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, a community developer and member of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Network on account of alleged refusal of Maitama District Hospital Abuja to accept and treat her after being pushed out of a fast moving vehicle on Tuesday 26th September 2023 by notorious ‘one-chance’ operators;

“Aware that following the enactment of the National Health Act, 2014 and particularly the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017, victims of gunshots and other emergencies now have the right to treatment, a right which is rooted in section 1 thereof and reads to wit- “As from the commencement of this Act, every hospital in Nigeria whether public of private shall accept or receive for immediate and adequate treatment with or without police clearance any person with a gunshot wound.”;

“Also aware that Section 3 of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 reiterates the provision of section 1 thereof by providing that – “No gunshot victim shall be refused immediate and adequate treatment whether or not an initial monetary deposit has been paid.”

Again aware that section 13 provides that- “Any person or authority, including any police officer or other security agents or hospital who stands by or omits to do his bit which results in the unnecessary death of any person with bullet wounds commits an offence and shall on conviction be liable to 5 years imprisonment or a fine of N50,000 or both.” A provision which the 10th Senate may review to provide for stiffer penalties.

Concerned that the problem with the treatment of gunshot victims is not because of absence of law as th Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 clearly provides for the mandatory treatmen of such victims alongside punishment for contravention of the provisions of the Act, but that the problem i centred around enforcement and compliance.

The upper chamber affirmed the need to uphold the provisions of sections 14(2)(b), 33 and 34 of the Constitution of the Federa Republic of Nigeria (As Altered) and to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017 to stop further unnecessary loses of precious lives due t persistent refusal of hospitals to admit, treat and care for victims of gunshots and other emergencies

Finally, the Senate observed a minute silence for the repose of the soul of Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi who allegedly lost her life on Tuesday 26th September 2023 due to refusal of Maitama District Hospital Abuja to provide treatment and care because of absence of police report and several other Nigerians who lost their lives in similar circumstances nationwide.

