Senate swears in four senators, promises to work for Nigerians

By Haruna Salami

Four newly elected senators were sworn in Tuesday by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Those sworn in include Prof. Nora Ladi Daduu’t, (Plateau South), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West), Cleopass Moses (Bayelsa Central) and Adetokubo Abiru (Lagos East).

The new senators were accompanied to the hallowed red chamber by Simon Lalong, Governor of Plateau, former Senators Mamora, Gbenga Ashafa and Victor Lar, family and friends of these new senators.

However, the Senator-elect from Cross River state Dr. Stephen Odey was not sworn in because of of court injunction while that of Imo which INEC said was won by APC, but the party has no candidate, as two candidates are still fighting for the ticket of the party.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan used the occasion to restate the determination of the 9th Senate to work in the best interest of the country in a “bipartisan manner”.