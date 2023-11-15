Senate swears in Akobundu, Abia-Central Senator

By Kingsley Okoye

Sen.Austin Akobundu (PDP- Abia-Central) on Wednesday at plenary took his oath of office and allegiance.

The administration of Akobubdu’ s oath of allegiance, followed his declaration as winner of the Abia -Central senatorial election by the Appeal Court.

The Clerk of the Senate, Mr Chinedu · Akubueze, administered the oath and allegiance on Akobundu.

Akobundu, who now represents Abia -Central had challenged and filed a petition challenging the declaration of Sen.Darlington Nwokocha of the Labour Party (LP) as the winner of the, Abia- Central Senatorial poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Election Petitions Tribunal in Umuahia had on September 11, dismissed his petition for lack of merit, but the Court of Appeal on Nov.4, set aside the ruling of the lower court, maintaining that Akobundu’s petition has merit by awarding him the judgement.

The three -member court in its ruling upheld the petition of the PDP’s candidate and declared him the authentic winner of the election and ordered INEC to immediately issue him with the Certificate of Return.(NAN)

