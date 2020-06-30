Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Sen. Osinowo

Share the news













The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of late Sen. Adebayo Osinowo, who died on June 15, after a brief illness.

The resolution of the Senate to adjourn until July 1, followed the adoption of a motion brought by the Senate Leader, Abdulahi Yayaya (APC Kebbi) and seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinaya Abaribe (PDP Abia).

Senate also observed a minute silence in honour of the departed colleague.

Osinowo, who until his death represented Lagos East Senatorial District, first made his mark at the Lagos Civil Service and also at the Lagos State House of Assembly, where he served four terms before his election to the Senate in 2019.

Paying tribute to the late Senator, shortly after signing the condolence register, Deputy President of Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, said Osinowo was a great nationalist.

According to him, the late Senator devoted most of his adult life fighting for Nigerians to have a better life.

“He was a very stablishing factor in the Lagos State House of Assembly, he has been here with us in the Senate, a patriot who also provided stability and gave support to the leadership.

“His contributions were very impactful and we are going to miss him,” he said.

Late Osinowo was the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Industry. (NAN)

