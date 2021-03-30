Senate suspends FCT-IRS 2021 budget defence over discrepancy in figures

Haruna Salami
Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory, , Tuesday suspended budget defence of Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service, -IRS, discrepancies in total expenditures figures.
While -IRS presented total expenditures of N8,543,6,155 for 2021, chairman of Committee, Abubakar Kyari, during consideration of details said the total amount was not to N8 billion, but N7.024 billion.


Kyari observed that when you add the balance brought forward from 2020 to the 5% cost of and the tax refund from FCTA collections, it would amount to N7.024 billion and not N8.5 billion in the proposal.


-IRS has a unique budgeting system where the beginning of any financial it has the total sum it will spend for that fiscal already in its kitty saved from the preceding


The committee therefore wondered why FCT-IRS would be presenting a budget of N8.5 billion when they don’ anticipate any revenue for 2021. 

“The law is clear, what you utilise is what you collected from the previous , Kyari said.
With this, the chairman said “may I suggest, my Distinguished colleagues, that they back and look the budget itself and report on Thursday, April 1, 20021.  

