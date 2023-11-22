Senate summons FCT Minister, IGP over kidnappings in Abuja



…..calls for probe of Abuja $500m CCT contract

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has resolved to summon the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over the spate of kidnappings in Abuja, the FCT.

The upper chamber also called for the probe of the contract for installation of close circuit television (CCTV) in Abuja where $500 million was spent, but the contract was not executed.

The Senate resolution was based on Senator Ned Nwoko’s motion on “Urgent need to stop the Galadimawa kidnappings: need for security agents to act”.

Coming under matter of urgent national importance, Nwoko said the spate of kidnappings in the country has entered the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja “undermining the very essence of safety and security”.

He informed his colleagues that 19 persons, including his Senior Legislative Aide, Barrister Chris Agidi were kidnapped in Galadimawa area of Abuja, adding that information from security agencies had confirmed that 12 of them have lost their lives.

In his contribution, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) said it is not only Galadimawa, many parts of Abuja are under siege, adding “this is the FCT of Nigeria; if anything, it should be the safest”.

According to him these kidnappers ask for ransom using their cell phones, and they are not traced”.

Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), a former Minister of the FCT, lending his support to the motion said “many people are no longer sleeping in their houses”.

Aliero said when he was FCT minister, contract of $500 million for CCT was awarded, adding “the contractor installed useless cameras and the citizens are left at the mercy of criminals. This contract must be investigated because it is national embarrassment and shame “.

According to him, the sum of N1.5 trillion was approved for security agents nationwide and the National Assembly must go on oversight to see how the money was utilised.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio said Nwoko’s motion was supported by all the lawmakers, adding “it is worrisome that they are turning the FCT upside”.

Therefore, the Senate approved the prayers of motion to call for “joint operations involving the Army, the Air force, the Police, the DSS, to intensify the search efforts for the kidnap victims.

“Urge the FCT Minister to revisit the contract for the installation of CCT cameras within and around Abuja for which 500 million dollars has been paid” and highways and other capital cities to bolster surveillance and detect criminal activities.

Call on the IGP to urgently increase security patrols and surveillance within Abuja and within the nation to proactively turn back and prevent further criminality.

Mandate the Committees in Defence and Police Affairs to conduct a thorough investigation into this present kidnapping and other similar incidence in and around Abuja.

Mandate the aforementioned committees to recommend robust strategies to prevent future kidnapping within the FCT.

Akpabio assured the senators that Senate Committees on National Security, Intelligence; ICT & Cyber Crime were having a public hearing and will propose amendment to the relevant laws.

He then thanked Senator Ned Nwoko for raising the motion and wished that all those who have been kidnapped, including his aide will regain their freedom and return safely.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

