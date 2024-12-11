Senate stands still for Gov Okpebholo, declares seat vacant

By Haruna Salami

Senators, on Wednesday, held a valedictory session in honour of the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo. The session, which was presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had almost all the lawmakers in attendance.

Lawmakers who expressed their joy on the emergence of Senator Okpebholo as the Governor of Edo State, however expressed mixed feelings that they will miss his absence in the Senate.

They eulogised his virtues as a humble, hardworking, dedicated, and committed person who is loved by his people and many Nigerians.

Specifically, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, described the governor as a humble person and a man of few words, but full of action. He noted that the people of Edo State elected him “because he’s someone who has people’s interest at heart.”

He said that Governor Okpebholo was doing the right thing in the Senate and has started doing the same in Edo and advised him to remain focused without any distractions.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, in his own remarks, pointed out that the governor has made a great mark within his one year of being a senator and a short period as the governor.

While pointing out that Okpebholo was the first person to be elected as Senator by the people of his senatorial district and within a year, became a governor through the massive support of the people of the state, added that he is “a very humble man whose humility is infectious”.

“In 30 days, Edo people knew that a new governor was in town. He is very humble, intelligent, active, and committed,” he said.

In his own remarks, Senator Danjuma Goje disclosed that during the last election in the Senate, Governor Okpebholo kept to his words and, thereafter, showed commitment till he left to contest the governorship election.

Goje therefore, urged him to continue in the same direction, saying “you will never regret if you are committed, resolute, and determined, even though you may be threatened, but remain focused.”

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, urged the governor to keep his legacy of good works, as he carries out his duties in Edo state.

“The Senate wishes you well. You are a man of few words, but enormous action. The Senate recognized you as Chairman, Committee on Public Procurement, who acted very well,” Akpabio noted.

In his valedictory speech, Governor Okpebholo thanked all the senators for their kind words and best wishes.

He promised to be a good ambassador of the Senate in the executive arm of government.

“Let me particularly thank the uncommon Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, GCON, for his support and encouragement throughout my campaign period.

“To my Distinguished Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, your words of advice were of great political wisdom. My Senate Majority leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, I say thank you for being a brother always. My consultations with you were never regretted.

“My other principal officers and indeed the entire senators of this 10th Senate, this is homecoming for me.

“I want to express my gratitude to some of my close friends here, including Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, Senator Babangida Husseini Uba, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, just to mention a few.

“Thank you for standing by me throughout the campaign exercises”, Okpebholo said.