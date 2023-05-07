Senate South-East Caucus tasks APC on Senate Presidency

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate South-East Caucus, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the Senate Presidency of the 10th Assembly to the South-East.



This is contained in a communique signed in Abuja on Sunday at the end of a meeting of the caucus.



Reading the communique, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah(YPP-Anambra) also urged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu to ensure that the position was zoned to the South-East.



“The incoming administration of Tinubu must correct this anomaly by ensuring that the South-East is given the opportunity to produce the next Senate President.



“The President-elect should be sensitive to the times in Nigeria and ensure the country continues to thrive on the part of equity, unity and fairness to the tripod of Nigeria (Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba) and the geopolitical zones.



“With the side-lining of the South-East from producing the Presidential candidates of the major political parties before the general elections, the only means through which the zone can be compensated and given a sense of belonging is for the zone to produce the next Senate President.



“This will restore confidence of the people from the South-East and South-South geo-political zones and indeed all Nigerians in the unity of the country.”



The group added: “The APC must rise above primordial and political interest.



“It must also shun the winner takes all syndrome and pursue ethno-religious inclusivity and a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation.



“The South-East has been denied the chance of producing the president of Nigeria since 1966.



“The South-South has produced president for six years and also had Deputy Senate President In the outgoing administration.”



“The only zone in the South that has not been favoured is the South-East.



“The South-West has President, the North-East has Vice-President. It is only just that the least position at the moment that can assuage the South-East is given the chance to be the President of the 10th Senate.



“We have collectively resolved to support South-East aspirants of the APC. “We remain committed and have since expanded negotiations with other well-meaning senators-elect to rally round the South-East to ensure that justice, fairness and unity of the country prevails”.(NAN)