Senate shifts valedictory session to June 10

By Kingsley Okoye

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan on Wednesday, announced that the senate has rescheduled its valedictory session from Thursday, June 8 to Saturday, June 10.

Lawan had announced on Tuesday at plenary that the senate would hold its valedictory session on Thursday.

The senate president, however, told members of the senate Press Corps that the shift in the date was due to a scheduled meeting of President Bola Tinubu with the lawmakers of the incoming 10th National Assembly on Thursday.

“By the grace of God, we will still hold plenary tomorrow (Thursday) and then our valedictory session will be on Saturday.

“It is because tomorrow, the President will be meeting with the senators-elect and members-elect at 2p.m.

“We believe that a session as significant, important, historical and memorable as valedictory session of the senate requires a whole day. Not one, two, three hours. And therefore, we pushed it to Saturday,” Lawan said.

The Ninth senate would officially end its four-year tenure on June 11.

Lawan also hinted that the 10th senate would be inaugurated on Tuesday, June 13.

(NAN)