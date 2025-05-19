Senate shifts sitting time from 11 am to 1pm on Tuesday

The Senate has announced a shift in it sitting time from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, May 20. 2025.

The Senate said the shift was due to the opening ceremony the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, tomorrow, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 by 10.00 am. which the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, will be attending.

A statement by Clerk Senate, Mr Andrew Nwoba, announcing the shift, said: “This is to bring to the attention of Distinguished Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the Senate will resume its plenary session by 1:00pm instead of 11:00am, tomorrow, 20-05-25.

“This shift in time for resumption is due to the Opening Ceremony of the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament, tomorrow by 10.00 am. which the President of the Senate will be attending.

“The Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau, will also be in attendance as he is the 1st Deputy Speaker of that Parliament.

“Any inconvenience this shift in time might have caused is highly regrettable.”