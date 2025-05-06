Senate sets up committee to oversight Emergency Rule in Rivers State

The Senate on resumption Tuesday swiftly responded to the political crisis engulfing Rivers State by establishing a high-powered committee to oversee the implementation of emergency rule following the suspension of democratic governance in the state.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement on Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of legislative oversight during the period of emergency administration. “Just as the House of Representatives has done, the Senate must also take steps to ensure that governance in Rivers State remains accountable and transparent, even under extraordinary conditions,” Akpabio stated.

The 19-member committee will be chaired by Senate Majority Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti State), with Senator Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano State), the Deputy Minority Whip, serving as Deputy Chairman.

Members of the bipartisan panel include seasoned lawmakers such as Senators Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi), Osita Izunaso (APC, Imo), Osita Ngwu (PDP, Enugu), Kaka Shehu (APC, Borno), and Ireti Kingibe (Labour Party, FCT).

Also on the list are prominent political figures like Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo), Tokunbo Abiru (APC, Lagos), Simon Lalong (APC, Plateau), and Asuquo Ekpeyong (APC, Cross River), among others.

Mr. Charles Bala has been appointed Clerk and Secretary of the Committee.

Akpabio assured that if any adjustment is needed in the composition or mandate of the committee, it will follow due consultation with Senate colleagues. However, he stressed that “the committee must get to work immediately.”

The move comes amid national concern over the constitutional implications of emergency rule and the future of democratic governance in Rivers State.

The Senate’s action signals a determination to maintain institutional checks and uphold accountability during the emergency administration.