Senate sets up ad hoc committee for National Security Summit

By Naomi Sharang

The Senate on Tuesday set up an ad hoc committee to organise a three-day National Security Summit.

The upper chamber’s resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) and co sponsored by four other senators during plenary.

The motion was titled “Urgent Need for a National Security Summit”.

Moving the motion, Ibrahim raised concerns over the high level of global insecurity which was rising due to the events in Russia and Ukraine.

He said that recent events in the country had led to feelings of discomfort and insecurity which has placed the past accomplishments of our security forces at risk.

Ibrahim added that insecurity across Nigeria has become pervasive, impacting on both urban and rural areas.

“Where banditry, ransom kidnappings and terrorism were pressing issues across the country as well as other violent crimes”.

He said that President Bola Tinubu was serious about the peace of Nigeria, as such, there is the need for some fact-finding intelligence support for the President’s efforts.

“No country will allow its citizens to understand security by living with insecurity.

“Therefore, the ideology of peace for all, as outlined in the executive policies of the Renewed Hope Agenda should be upheld and promoted,” he said.

Contributing, the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Abba Moro said “What is before us now is whether we should convoke a national security summit.

“These security challenges are happening in every area and in different dimensions. In proffering solutions to the security challenges, there is ‘no one side fits all’ approach.

“We’ve provided solutions in the past and they have not worked does not stop us from proffering solutions.

“Now that we are confronted with hydra-headed insecurity, there is nothing that stops us from exploring all means of bringing insecurity to a halt,” he said.

In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio noted that the summit will compose delegates from states, communities affected, traditional rulers and students unions.

This, he said was so we have a holistic debate because security is everybody’s business.

The summit will include delegates from all levels of government, as well as traditional institutions.

The Red Chamber also urged the federal government to review and rejig the country’s security policies based on outcomes from the summit. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)