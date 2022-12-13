Senate set to confirm Buhari’s nominees for NDDC appointments Tuesday

By Haruna Salami

The Senate at plenary on Tuesday referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for appointment as Chairman and Members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to the Committee on NDDC with a strong directive to the committee that it must turn in its report for consideration and confirmation next Tuesday.

Senate Leader, Gobir, Ibrahim Abdullahi (Sokoto East) moved the motion for the Senate to consider the request of the President on the confirmation of the nominations of Lauretta Onochie and 14 others as Chairman and members of NDDC in accordance with the provision of Section 2(2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission Establishment Act.

The other nominees are Dimgba Erugba,State Representative, Abia state (South East), Dr. Emem Wilcos Wills, State Representative, Akwa Ibom (South-South), Elder Dimaro Denyanbofa, State Representative, Bayelsa (South-South), Hon. Orok Duke, State Representative, Cross River (South-South), Dr. Pius Egberanwen Odudu, State Representative, Edo (South-South), Engr. Anthony Okanne State Representative, Imo (South East).

Others include Gbenga Edema, State Representative, Ondo (South-West), Elekwachi Dinkpa, State Representative, Rivers (South-South), Alh. Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, Zonal Representative, Nasarawa (North-Central), Alh. Sule-Iko Sadeeq Sani Sami, Zonal Representative, Kebbi (North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, OON, Zonal Representative, Adamawa (North-East).

Chief Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Bayelsa state, (South South will serve as Managing Director for a term of two years to complete the unexpired term of his predecessor in office, while Maj. Gen. Charles Airhiavbere, Edo state (South-South) is Executive Director (Finance) and Charles B. Ogunmola Ondo (South-West) isi Executive Director (Projects).

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan, while referring the request to Senate Committee on NDDC directed that all the nominees should be screened and report back to Senate next Tuesday for consideration and confirmation before the consideration and passage of 2023 budget.