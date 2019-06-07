Senate: Senator-elect commends Buhari, El-Rufai’s intervention

#TrackNigeria: The All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator-elect for Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani has applauded the role of Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai in settling the feud for the presidency of the Ninth Senate.

Sani described El-Rufai’s concerted patriotic efforts were that finally persuaded Senator Danjuma Goje to step down his ambition for the Senate Presidency in favour of Senator Ahmed Lawal as a mark of statesmanship that must be commended.

He explained that Elrufai was singularly responsible for arranging Buhari’s intervention that made the Senators-elect of the ruling APC resolve to speak with one voice and stand by the choice of the party, Senator Ahmed Lawan.

“It is sealed. By the grace of God Almighty, Senator Ahmed Lawan will lead the 9th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as its President.



“It must also be placed on record that this would have not been possible without the significant role of the phenomenal Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who played a pivotal role in achieving this very important political milestone. His leadership style is one that has placed democracy and good governance at the forefront of our nation’s affairs,” Sani pointed out.



He also hailed Senator Danjuma Goje for graciously accepting to step down from the race and agreeing to work with all loyal party men and women for the success of Senator Lawal.



He said that the successful mediation was a further proof that President Buhari is truly poised and able to take Nigeria to the next level and a reassurance that the 9th Senate will be robust and responsive and shall work for Nigerians.



“Since Nigerians are yearning for good leadership irrespective of party affiliations, Senators of the APC are determined to work very closely and amicably with our distinguished colleagues from other political parties to make the 9th Senate under Senator Ahmed Lawan the most effective and impactful since the return of civil democratic rule in Nigeria in 1999,” he said.