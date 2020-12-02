Senate seeks more funding for reconstruction of Kano-Dambatta-Kazaure-Daura road

Senate on Wednesday at Plenary urged the Federal Government to allocate adequate fund in the 2021 budget for the reconstruction and expansion of the Kano-Dambatta-Kazaure-Daura road.

It also urged the Federal Ministry of Works to designate the road for immediate re-construction and turning into a dual carriage way.

Senate’s resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sen. Barau Jibril (APC Kano), and co-sponsored by Sen. Ahmad Kaita (APC Katsina).

Barau, while presenting the motion, noted that road infrastructure was very critical for economic and commercial development of any developing economy.

He said that Kano-Dambatta-Kazaure-Daura road is a very important gateway that connects the North Western part of the country with the neighbouring Niger Republic.

He said that the volume of traffic on the road led to congestion, thereby slowing down the free flow of vehicular movement.

According to him, the situation on the road has become a source of concern to commuters alike.

He said the travel time on the road had tripled owing to its narrow nature with its attendant traffic, resulting in slow-down of commercial activities and movement of goods.

He expressed concern that armed robbers were taking advantage of the narrowness and non-expansion of the road to becoming law unto themselves, ambushing, robbing, dispossessing and killing commuters at will.

He also said that the state of the road required immediate reconstruction and expansion to reduce the unacceptable level of accidents and robbery on it.

Barau also noted that the road was a major route for evacuation of agricultural and industrial produce that were in abundance in the neighbouring cities. (NAN).