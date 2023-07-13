Senate screens Service Chiefs

By Haruna Salami

The Senate has commenced the screening of the Service Chiefs after suspending Senate Standing Rules to allow them admit the Security Chiefs into the hallowed chamber.

The Security Chiefs to be screened are Maj Gen C G Musa, (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj Gen T A Lagbaja, (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admirral E A Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff) and AVM H B Abubakar, (Chief of Air Staff).

The Senate gave each officer two minutes to introduce themselves to Nigerians before they will be asked questions one after the other.

The introduction commenced with the Chief I’d Defence Staff, Maj Gen C G Musa at 12:05 pm.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

