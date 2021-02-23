Senate Screens Service Chiefs behind closed doors

By Haruna Salami

The Senate on Tuesday screened the new Service Chiefs behind closed doors.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Wammako after welcoming the nominees asked the press and other guests to leave the room.

First to be screened is the new Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Leo Irabo followed by the Cief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Others who were screened are the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshall Isiaka Amao.

Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly (Senate), Babajide Omoworare led the Service Chiefs to the venue of the screening.