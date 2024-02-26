Senate Screens Bakari as NFIU Boss

The Senate Monday screened Hafsat Bakari as the Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, (NFIU).

By Haruna Salami

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu had last week approved the appointment of Bakari as the head of the Financial Intelligence Unit, pending her confirmation by the Senate.

Bakari is replacing Modibbo Tukur who was relieved of his job by President Tinubu in June 2023.

Bakari who is a lawyer and financial intelligence expert with years of experience in anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and counter-proliferation financing said she has “enough experience to discharge her duties”.

Before her appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the NFIU, she served as Deputy Director at the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, and was at different times the Head of the General Services Unit; Head of the Strategy and Reorientation Unit, and Head of the Board Secretariat of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Speaking with journalists after the screening, the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Senator Emmanuel Udende, he “anticipates that Bakare will bring her wealth of experience and expertise to full discharge in this critical role, especially in view of his administration’s war against illicit financial flows and other sharp practices currently prevalent in segments of the nation’s foreign exchange markets”

The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) is the Nigerian federal agency responsible for collecting and analyzing disclosures from reporting organizations, in order to produce financial intelligence to other agencies combating money laundering, terrorism, and other financial crimes.

The NFIU was established in 2004 as an autonomous unit within the central coordinating body for the country’s Anti-Money Laundering, Counter-Terrorist Financing, and Counter-Proliferation Financing (AML/CFT/CPF) framework of Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN).