Senate Screens Ariwoola as CJN Wednesday

By Haruna Salami

The Senate is set to screen the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola Wednesday this week for confirmation of his appointment as substantive CJN.

Screening and possible confirmation of Justice Ariwoola by the Senate was announced Tuesday in plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan, accordingly appealed to all Senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for required rigorous drilling of the Acting CJN for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday , 21st September 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

“Please, as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise”, he said.

Letter for confirmation of Justice Ariwoola as Chief Justice of Nigeria was received by the Senate on Tuesday, July 26, 2002 from President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate couldn’t consider the request as it adjourned for annual long recess the following day, Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

