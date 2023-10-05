Senate screening: Jamila Bio jumps at chance to talk on Nigerian youth; as Kaduna ministerial nominee slumps

By Haruna Salami

The Minister of Youth, Jamila Bio Ibrahim has said her first and most important role is to inspire and conscientise young Nigerians.

Speaking during her screening by the Senate on Wednesday, the young medical doctor said she wants to have positive influence on Nigerian youth to rekindle their hope to take ownership of Nigerian development plan.

Quoting John Maxwell, she said “being a great leader is about having genuine willingness and a true commitment to leading others to achieve a common vision and goal through positive influence”.

Initially, after giving her introductory remarks, which impressed the upper chamber of the National Assembly, Deputy Minority Leader, Olalere Oyewunmi (PDP, Osun West) requested the Senate to allow the nominee “take a bow and go” as a markof respect for President Tinubu for nominating the 37 year old medical doctor and an honour to Nigerian youth generally.

Senator Sadiq Sueiman (APC Kwara North), while supporting that position thanked Tinubu for nominating the young lady, one of their brightest from Borgu Kingdom where Tinubu, “Jagaban” is part of.

However, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who agreed with his colleagues said the nominee could say a word of hope to young Nigerians so that they don’t take their talent elsewhere to develop other economies.

Dr. Jamila jumped at the opportunity, saying asking her to take a bow and go will be a great disservice to Nigerian youths.

According to her, the numerous problems Nigerian youth are faced with such as “unemployment, underemployment, poor access to affordable and quality healthcare, poor education with some denied skills that that can keep them with reality of today’s job market” will require her prompt attention as Minister of Youth.

It will be recalled that President Bola Tinubu Tuesday sent the names of Dr. Jamila Bio Ibrahim (Kwara state), Balarabe Abbas Lawal (Kaduna state) and Ayodele Olawande (Ondo state) for confirmation for appointments as ministers of the government of the Federation.

Tinubu, in his letter to the Senate President said their nomination was in accordance with section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

Although the screening of Jamila Bio went smoothly, that of Balarabe Abbas Lawal, the nominee from Kaduna state who replaced Nasir El-Rufai was not so.

Balarabe had barely managed to give his introductory remarks where he bragged that he was appointed thrice as Secretary to the State Government of Kaduna and collapsed while awaiting questions from the senators.

The nominee from Kaduna state at exactly 1:50pm slumped after making his introductory remark before the legislators.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio was heard calling attention that sugar and water be brought while sergeants – at- arm and a few lawmakers rushed towards the podium where he was standing before he slumped.

Akpabio even immediately asked the media cameramen covering proceeding at the plenary to leave.

But Balarabe was seen being stretchered out of the chamber before the chamber area was cordoned off.

This disrupted the screening for some time as the Senate President was frantically calling for some time.

Senate spokesman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu later told journalists covering the Senate that Balarabe was “quite exhausted. He rushed to Abuja for the screening”.

After the Balarabe was revived, Adaramodu said the Kaduna nominee insisted on going ahead with the screening, but since the senators have copies of his CV they said he could go.

