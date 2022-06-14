Senate resumes, reacts to primaries

By Haruna Salami

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan has welcomed his colleagues back to Senate after over four weeks recess during which they participated in their various party primary elections.

It will be recalled that the Senate went on recess on Wednesday May 11, 2022 during which some of them participated in the party primaries of their parties to seek for return tickets to Senate, while others participated in gubernatorial primaries and four others, including the Senate President went for presidential primary.

During plenary on Tuesday Lawan said those who participated in the primaries at various levels had different results: some successful while others not quite so lucky.

“Some of our distinguished colleagues participated in the congresses for senatorial district, governorship of their states and four of us went for the presidency of our great party.

“We have recorded different results from those activities, but as politicians it is never over until it is over. We should continue to support the political system that we believe in.

“Those of our colleagues who have recorded successes, we wish them more successes in our general elections and some of us that are not very successful we are hopeful that between now and then the situation might be better. But on the whole our commitment to ensuring that this democracy benefits from legislative interventions of the national assembly should remain our focus.

He said as a parliament, they still have issues that requires their legislative intervention.

“The security of our country is still needs our attention and therefore I urge all of us to continue from where we stopped before we went on recess giving due and desirable attention to improvement in the security of lives and properties of our citizens.

“The electoral process might have thrown up some issues that the national assembly could also look at and address. Because the electoral act itself is a good document but not a perfect one. It needs some refinement from time to time to improve our electoral process.

Lastly Lawan said as they embark on the fourth year of their tenure he wished all of them a very successful final year, adding “this country can do better and this National Assembly has done quite well to make governance better in this tenure”.

