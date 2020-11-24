Senate resumes plenary, deadline for submission of budget defence on Nov.27

The Senate on Tuesday mandated the committees yet to submit reports on budget defence for MDAs to do so on or before Nov. 27 to the Committee on Appropriation for harmonisation.

It disclosed that 22 committees were yet to meet the Nov.18 deadline earlier slated for the submission of reports.

The senate said this had affected its ability to complete legislative works on the 2021 Appropriation Bill.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan gave the directive when the Senate resumed plenary after it suspended sittings on Oct. 20 to allow committees conduct defense on the 2021 budget of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).